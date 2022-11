NBC News published this video item, entitled “LIVE: Biden Gives Remarks Ahead of G-20 Summit | NBC News” – below is their description.

Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden gives remarks and takes questions ahead of the G-20 Summit in Indonesia. Biden also held his first face-to-face meeting while in office with Chinese President Xi Jinping. NBC News YouTube Channel

