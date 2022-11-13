The Independent published this video item, entitled “Live: Aftermath of deadly Istanbul blast” – below is their description.

An explosion has rocked a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul, leaving at least four were killed and 38 injured, according to Istanbul’s governor Ali Yerlikaya.

The city’s governor confirmed a blast hit the busy Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon (13 November).

The cause of the explosion was not clear.

