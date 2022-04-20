‘Lingering doubts within Tory MPs about whether Boris is the right man to lead the Party’

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “‘Lingering doubts within Tory MPs about whether Boris is the right man to lead the Party'” – below is their description.

‘I think there are lingering doubts within Tory MPs about whether Boris Johnson is the right man to lead the Party going forward’

Bill Bowkett discusses the questions Boris Johnson is expected to face at PMQ’s today.

