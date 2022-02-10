‘Like the mute with the deaf’: British and Russian foreign ministers’ icy press conference

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

Guardian News published this video item, entitled “‘Like the mute with the deaf’: British and Russian foreign ministers’ icy press conference” – below is their description.

Russia’s foreign minister accused his British counterpart, Liz Truss, of refusing to listen at a frosty encounter on Thursday that highlighted the gulf between them over the Ukraine crisis. ‘Our detailed explanations fell on unprepared ground,’ Sergei Lavrov told a press conference at which Truss warned Moscow of tough sanctions should Russia attack Ukraine.

Liz Truss warns Russia of sanctions during tense Ukraine talks

Guardian News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Guardian News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Guardian News. The Guardian is part of the Guardian Media Group, owned by the Scott Trust.

Subscribe to the Guardian #Ad

Recent from Guardian News:

Members of Ukrainian parliament sing national anthem as they gather in Kyiv

Category: News

Fire breaks out at site of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Category: News

Ukraine war: drone footage shows how explosions destroyed town of Borodyanka

Category: News

In This Story: Moscow

Moscow, on the Moskva River in western Russia, is the nation’s cosmopolitan capital. In its historic core is the Kremlin, a complex that’s home to the president and tsarist treasures in the Armoury. Outside its walls is Red Square, Russia’s symbolic center. It’s home to Lenin’s Mausoleum, the State Historical Museum’s comprehensive collection and St. Basil’s Cathedral, known for its colorful, onion-shaped domes.

2 Recent Items: Moscow

Analysis: Russia changes tack in Ukraine conflict | ABC News

Category: News

Two more Russians added to UK sanctions including Everton-linked Alisher Usmanov | ITV News

Category: News

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

DeSantis Bullies Teenagers for Wearing Masks, Companies Stand Up Against Russia | The Tonight Show

Category: Entertainment

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....