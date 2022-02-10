This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.
Guardian News published this video item, entitled “‘Like the mute with the deaf’: British and Russian foreign ministers’ icy press conference” – below is their description.
Russia’s foreign minister accused his British counterpart, Liz Truss, of refusing to listen at a frosty encounter on Thursday that highlighted the gulf between them over the Ukraine crisis. ‘Our detailed explanations fell on unprepared ground,’ Sergei Lavrov told a press conference at which Truss warned Moscow of tough sanctions should Russia attack Ukraine.
Liz Truss warns Russia of sanctions during tense Ukraine talks
