“Like a zombie”: Ontario group home chain accused of overmedicating kids in care

by
"like a zombie": ontario group home chain accused of overmedicating kids in care

Global News published this video item, entitled “”Like a zombie”: Ontario group home chain accused of overmedicating kids in care” – below is their description.

Welts and bruises from the whip of a belt. Sexual abuse that leaves lasting emotional scars. Behavioural problems that leave parents feeling helpless. These are among the reasons kids are placed in Ontario’s child-welfare system.

Experts say intensive therapy is needed for kids to heal from the trauma of abuse, or to live with mental health disorders. But Jamar Morrison, who lived in a group home operated by the for-profit company Hatts Off, said help didn’t come in the form of therapy – it came in a handful of pills.

A Global News investigation spoke to dozens of former workers and youth who have lived or worked at Hatts Off homes. Roughly 20 said they felt that kids in the company’s homes were “overmedicated” and had little access to therapy.

Tisheena Burnette, who arrived at a Hatts Off group home at the age of 12, said the pills she was prescribed left her feeling like “a zombie.”

In a statement, Hatts Off denied that it failed to provide kids with proper counselling and said it relies on healthcare professionals to determine what prescriptions a child needs.

Carolyn Jarvis has more.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9287018/ontario-group-home-chain-hatts-off-overmedicating-kids-in-care/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Manitoba RCMP provides update about kidnapping in Portage La Prairie | LIVE

Category: News

Italy resort island landslide leaves 1 dead, up to 10 people missing

Category: Construction, News

In This Story: Ontario

Ontario is a province in east-central Canada that borders the U.S. and the Great Lakes. It’s home to Ottawa, Canada’s capital, known for Parliament Hill’s Victorian architecture and the National Gallery, featuring Canadian and indigenous art. Toronto, Ontario’s capital, is home to the 553m-high CN Tower, with expansive views from its revolving restaurant.

2 Recent Items: Ontario

Taylor Swift ticket chaos leads to US Justice department probe of Ticketmaster, Live Nation

Category: News

Russian state TV spins Global News exclusive into propaganda targeting Canada

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.