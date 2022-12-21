Lighting up Guyana village in the forest by solar power

Lighting up guyana village in the forest by solar power

Solar streetlamps will make a big difference in Moraikobai, the small and only native Amerindian village hidden deep in the forest, up the Mahaicony River. The village is powered by generators but only for a few hours every day. As the sun sets, the area is pitch black and everyone retreats to their homes. But now, 116 solar streetlights have been installed.

In This Story: Guyana

Guyana, officially the Co‑operative Republic of Guyana, is a country on South America’s North Atlantic coast, is defined by its dense rainforest.

Its capital, Georgetown, is known for British colonial architecture, including tall, painted-timber St. George’s Anglican Cathedral. A large clock marks the facade of Stabroek Market, a source of local produce.

Guyana is the only South American nation in which English is the official language. The majority of the population, however, speak Guyanese Creole, an English-based creole language, as a first language. Guyana is part of the Anglophone Caribbean.

It gained independence in 1966, and officially became a republic within the Commonwealth of Nations in 1970.

