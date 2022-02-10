GBNews published this video item, entitled “Liam Halligan: Will there be a great escape for Derby Country FC?” – below is their description.
As a grand old name of English football @dcfcofficial faces possible liquidation.
Today’s On The Money Question: Will there be a great escape for Derby County FC?
📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626
Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626
Listen on DAB+ RadioGBNews YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.