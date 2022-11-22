ABC News published this video item, entitled “LGBTQ club suspected shooter arrested for 1st-degree murder, hate crime charges | ABCNL” – below is their description.
Questions surrounding the suspect’s 2021 arrest and Colorado’s red flag law have risen in the wake of the shooting that left five dead and dozens wounded.
