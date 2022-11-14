CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Lewitinn: Crypto is a flock of “black swans”” – below is their description.

Lawrence Lewitinn of CoinDesk discusses the fallout from the collapse of FTX, and how so many smart money investors missed the problems at the crypto exchange. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.