Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27

by
The Independent published this video item, entitled “Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27” – below is their description.

Author and explorer Levison Wood shared five hopes for the future following the climate summit Cop27.

The conference, held in Sharm el-Sheikh, gathers world leaders, delegates and envoys from across the globe to discuss how best to achieve the collective goals set as part of the Paris Agreement.

Mr Wood’s hopes included calling for more action to be taken to stop deforestation, better relations with indigenous people and educating the next generation on sustainability.

