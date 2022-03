ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Leigh Sales announces she is stepping down as presenter of 7.30 | ABC News” – below is their description.

Leigh Sales has announced she is stepping down as presenter of the ABC’s current affairs program, 7.30, after almost 12 years in the role. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.