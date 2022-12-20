The Independent published this video item, entitled “Lego loving couple build 12ft Lego Christmas wall complete with fireplace” – below is their description.

A Lego-loving couple have created a spectacular 12-foot Christmas wall with a fireplace and tree all made out of the plastic blocks.

The creative display sits in the living room of Mike Addis, 64, and his wife Catherine Weightman, 59.

The couple make extraordinary Lego creations every Christmas; past sculptures have included a 21-foot London Bridge and a 12-foot replica of Ely cathedral.

This year’s structure has used an estimated 400,000 pieces.

Addis said that he and his wife both equally worked on the build, for between two to four hours each evening for two months.

