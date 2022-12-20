Lego loving couple build 12ft Lego Christmas wall complete with fireplace

by
A Lego-loving couple have created a spectacular 12-foot Christmas wall with a fireplace and tree all made out of the plastic blocks.

A Lego-loving couple have created a spectacular 12-foot Christmas wall with a fireplace and tree all made out of the plastic blocks.

The creative display sits in the living room of Mike Addis, 64, and his wife Catherine Weightman, 59.

The couple make extraordinary Lego creations every Christmas; past sculptures have included a 21-foot London Bridge and a 12-foot replica of Ely cathedral.

This year’s structure has used an estimated 400,000 pieces.

Addis said that he and his wife both equally worked on the build, for between two to four hours each evening for two months.

The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

