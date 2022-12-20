This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

United Nations published this video item, entitled “Lebanon, Mali, Ukraine & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (20 December 2022)” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - United Nations

The United Nations (UN) was established after World War II with the aim of preventing future wars. The organization is financed by assessed and voluntary contributions from its member states.

The UN’s chief administrative officer is the Secretary-General, currently Portuguese politician and diplomat António Guterres, who began his five year-term on 1 January 2017.

Recent from United Nations: