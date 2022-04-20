FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Le Pen, Macron – The Debate: ‘Climate-sceptic’ vs ‘climate-hypocrite’ • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

The candidates trade more invectives as they turn to the environment, a key concern of voters and the youngest in particular.

“Your plaform is crystal clear, you’re a climate-sceptic,” says Macron, accusing Le Pen of planning to invest massively in fossil fuels and poking fun at her plans to dismantle wind turbines – which she has slammed as eyesores spoiling the French countryside.

Le Pen hits back by branding Macron a “climate-hypocrite”, slamming his ecological measures as “punitive” and costly for struggling French households.

