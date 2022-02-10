CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Lazetta Braxton: I see Black history being made every day” – below is their description.

During February, we’re celebrating Black history and featuring some of our CNBC financial advisor council members. Here is Lazetta Braxton sharing what this time of year means to her. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.