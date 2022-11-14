Lavrov denies health scare in Bali

by
Lavrov denies health scare in bali

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Lavrov denies health scare in Bali” – below is their description.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has appeared in a video amid reports of being hospitalised in Bali.

Indonesian authorities said Mr Lavrov, who is the highest-ranking Russian official attending the G20 summit, was taken to hospital after his arrival – but the Russian foreign ministry dismissed the claims as ‘fake news’.

