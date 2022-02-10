GBNews published this video item, entitled “Laurence Fox calls on the state to ‘take a step back from our lives'” – below is their description.
‘The state needs to take a big step back from our lives’
Laurence Fox says we are in a ‘state of shock’ as he criticises Covid restrictions.
Watch GB News: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626
Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626
Listen on DAB+ RadioGBNews YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.