CGTN published this video item, entitled “Latest shipment of U.S. military aid arrives in Ukraine” – below is their description.
The latest shipment of military aid from the U.S. arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv late Thursday. The shipment is part of a $200-million security support package announced in January. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the 130-ton shipment included javelins, grenades and other ammunition.
This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.
