Latest shipment of U.S. military aid arrives in Ukraine

CGTN published this video item, entitled "Latest shipment of U.S. military aid arrives in Ukraine"

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-11/Latest-shipment-of-U-S-military-aid-arrives-in-Ukraine-17yFaSVNhTy/index.html

The latest shipment of military aid from the U.S. arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv late Thursday. The shipment is part of a $200-million security support package announced in January. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the 130-ton shipment included javelins, grenades and other ammunition.

CGTN

CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

