Large construction machine collapses on hospital, nurses strike for fourth time | 9 news australia

A large piling rig has smashed into the roof of Frankston Hospital, forcing hundreds of people to be evacuated. Nurses across NSW have walked off the job for the fourth time this year, demanding better pay and working conditions.

