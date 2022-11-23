9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Large construction machine collapses on hospital, Nurses strike for fourth time | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

A large piling rig has smashed into the roof of Frankston Hospital, forcing hundreds of people to be evacuated. Nurses across NSW have walked off the job for the fourth time this year, demanding better pay and working conditions. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.