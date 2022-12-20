Land grabs threaten environment in Bangladeshi capital

by
Land grabs threaten environment in bangladeshi capital

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Land grabs threaten environment in Bangladeshi capital” – below is their description.

During the past 20 years, land grabs in Dhaka have swallowed two-thirds of ecologically important wetlands. As a result, the low-lying megacity has increasingly been flooded as climate change hastens extreme weather effects.

Al Jazeera’s @TanvirChowdhury reports from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

A look at Biden’s year in office and the challenges faced in 2022

Category: News

Ethiopian refugees fear violence despite recent peace deal

Category: News

Mali sentences 46 Ivory Coast soldiers to 20 years in prison

Category: News

In This Story: Bangladesh

Bangladesh, officially the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, is a country in South Asia. It is the eighth-most populous country in the world, with a population exceeding 162 million people.

Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world.

Dhaka, the capital and largest city, is the nation’s economic, political, and cultural hub. Chittagong, the largest seaport, is the second-largest city.

2 Recent Items: Bangladesh

Bangladesh opens the country’s first metro rail in capital city

Category: Logistics, News

UN says 2022 among deadliest years for Rohingya at sea

Category: News

In This Story: Climate

Climate is the long-term average of weather, typically averaged over a period of 30 years. More rigorously, it is the mean and variability of meteorological variables over a time spanning from months to millions of years.

8 Recent Items: Climate

Climate change labels at restaurants impact what customers order: Study

Category: Business, Finance

Influencer Andrew Tate detained amid human trafficking probe

Category: Media, News

China and the EU: What to expect in 2023

Category: News

How Fiona forced a reckoning with climate change in Canada

Category: News

Polarizing influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania on human trafficking charges

Category: Media, News

Global National: Dec. 30, 2022 | Hundreds of Canadians still stuck abroad amid Sunwing struggles

Category: Media, News

Vivienne Westwood dead at 81, fashion world shaken by “huge loss”

Category: News

Champagne’s future is at risk due to climate change

Category: News

In This Story: Climate Change

Climate Change is the name commonly given to the notion that the Earth is undergoing a changing climate as a result of human activity, including notable leaders, scientists and naturalists including Sir David Attenborough.

Climate change includes both the global warming driven by human emissions of greenhouse gases, and the resulting large-scale shifts in weather patterns.

2 Recent Items: Climate Change

Climate change labels at restaurants impact what customers order: Study

Category: Business, Finance

How Fiona forced a reckoning with climate change in Canada

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.