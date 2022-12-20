Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Land grabs threaten environment in Bangladeshi capital” – below is their description.
During the past 20 years, land grabs in Dhaka have swallowed two-thirds of ecologically important wetlands. As a result, the low-lying megacity has increasingly been flooded as climate change hastens extreme weather effects.
Al Jazeera’s @TanvirChowdhury reports from Dhaka, Bangladesh.
–Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.