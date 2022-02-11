Lads raising money for Starship | Local Focus

by

nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Lads raising money for Starship | Local Focus” – below is their description.

One of the Lads, Timoti (Taco) Rangi, is embarking on an 84km run for the cause and has just started training for the Queen’s Birthday weekend event, and admits to not feeling confident.

“Am I going to go through a lot of pain? Yes!”

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

Full story: https://bit.ly/lf1257

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


