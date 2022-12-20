GBNews published this video item, entitled “Labour shortages caused by early retirement and ageing population reveals House of Lords report” – below is their description.

‘If you create the conditions for people to enjoy their employment, you more or less solve the problem.’ Teacher and author Kevin Rooney reacts to a report by the House of Lords that states early retirement and increasing numbers of ageing population are to blame for labour shortages. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.