Sky News published this video item, entitled “Kurt Zouma’s brother Yoan suspended by Dagenham & Redbridge after filming cat kicking video” – below is their description.

Kurt Zouma’s brother Yoan has been suspended by Dagenham & Redbridge for his role in filming the cat kicking video. Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.