Kurt Zouma’s brother Yoan suspended by Dagenham & Redbridge after filming cat kicking video

Kurt Zouma’s brother Yoan has been suspended by Dagenham & Redbridge for his role in filming the cat kicking video.Sky News YouTube Channel
Good on Dagenham and Redbridge! Yuan thinks torturing and abusing cats is a joke! He is a joke of a human being!