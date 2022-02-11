7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Koalas have been listed as an endangered species after a decline in numbers | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Koalas have been listed as an endangered species after a decline in numbers due to drought, fires, disease, and habitat loss.

One zookeeper has described the status change as “great news” so that more koala habitats can be protected.

“At the moment, without anything changing, we’re at risk of losing our koalas in Queensland and New South Wales in the next five to ten years.” – Suzanne Tonga, senior keeper Wildlife HQ.

