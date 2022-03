ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Koalas ‘endangered’ in NSW, Queensland and ACT | ABC News” – below is their description.

Koalas are now considered an endangered species in NSW, Queensland and the ACT, as numbers plummet due to climate change, land clearing and disease. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

