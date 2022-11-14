ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “‘King of Crypto’ crashes, declares bankruptcy | The World” – below is their description.

The 30-year old billionaire once proclaimed the “King of Crypto” has lost about 94% of his net worth over the past week.

Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX after it declared bankruptcy.

Now, authorities are investigating the disappearance of around $1.5 billion in customer funds.

John Hawkins is a senior lecturer at the University of Canberra’s school of politics, economics and society, he says once panic set in, the company was doomed.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel