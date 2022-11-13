King leads first Remembrance Sunday service as monarch

by
King leads first remembrance sunday service as monarch

Sky News published this video item, entitled “King leads first Remembrance Sunday service as monarch” – below is their description.

King Charles has led the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph for the first time as monarch following the Queen’s death earlier this year.

Thousands of medal-wearing veterans, military families and the public packed Whitehall in central London for the traditional ceremony and watched as the sovereign laid a wreath at the memorial.

The King was joined at the Cenotaph by other members of the Royal Family, including the Prince of Wales, the Earl of Wessex, and the Princess Royal.

