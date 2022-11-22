Sky News published this video item, entitled “King hosts South African President on first state visit” – below is their description.

The King is hosting his first state visit as monarch, welcoming South Africa's President. The two-day trip by Cyril Ramaphosa began with the customary Guard of Honour inspection on Horse Guards Parade, and will feature a state banquet.

