King hosts South African President on first state visit

by
King hosts south african president on first state visit

Sky News published this video item, entitled “King hosts South African President on first state visit” – below is their description.

The King is hosting his first state visit as monarch, welcoming South Africa’s President.

The two-day trip by Cyril Ramaphosa began with the customary Guard of Honour inspection on Horse Guards Parade, and will feature a state banquet.

Sky’s Royal Correspondent Laura Bundock reports.

#kingcharles #southafrica #skynews #cyrilramaphosa #unitedkingdom #greatbritian #queen

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Landslide rips through Italian holiday island Ischia leaving dozens cut off

Category: Construction, News

Emma Thompson on ‘genuine jeopardy’ reading Roald Dahl stories growing up

Category: News

Man rescued from train tracks by police officers and a member of the public

Category: News

In This Story: South Africa

South Africa is a country on the southernmost tip of the African continent, marked by several distinct ecosystems. Inland safari destination Kruger National Park is populated by big game. The Western Cape offers beaches, lush winelands around Stellenbosch and Paarl, craggy cliffs at the Cape of Good Hope, forest and lagoons along the Garden Route, and the city of Cape Town, beneath flat-topped Table Mountain.

2 Recent Items: South Africa

England 13-27 South Africa | Dominant Victory For South Africa | Autumn Nations Cup Highlights

Category: Sport

Highlights | England v South Africa

Category: Rugby Union

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.