The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “King Charles welcomes South African president for first state visit as monarch” – below is their description.

The King’s reign has passed another milestone with Charles welcoming a foreign leader for an official state visit for the first time.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was warmly greeted by the monarch and the Queen Consort on a chilly Horse Guards Parade as he began a two-day state visit to the UK.

National figures had gathered in the royal pavilion for the pomp and pageantry of the ceremonial welcome with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined by senior members of the Cabinet, as well as the Lord Mayor of London, Nicholas Lyons, and the Defence Chiefs of Staff.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were part of events for the first time, travelling to Mr Ramaphosa’s luxury hotel in nearby central London and accompanying him to Horse Guards Parade for the start of the ceremonial welcome.

Read the full article here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/11/22/king-charles-south-africa-president-ramaphosa-state-visit/

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel