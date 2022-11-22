King Charles, Rishi Sunak and Royal Family meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “King Charles, Rishi Sunak and Royal Family meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa” – below is their description.

King Charles, Rishi Sunak and Royal Family meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa: South African President can be seen meeting Rishi Sunak, King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales met Cyril Ramaphosa on the monarch’s behalf at the Corinthia Hotel today. They then travelled to the Royal Pavilion on Horse Guards parade where president met Charles and Camilla. This evening Cyril Ramaphosa will join members of the Royal Family for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

In This Story: Kate Middleton

  1. Kate Middleton is the maiden name of the present Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Prince William and likely future Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.

In This Story: King Charles III

Charles III is King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. He acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022 upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. He was the longest-serving heir apparent in British history and, at the age of 73, is the oldest person to assume the British throne.

In This Story: Prince William

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, KG, KT, PC, ADC is a member of the British royal family. He is the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. Since birth, he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.

In This Story: Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

