Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “King Charles, Rishi Sunak and Royal Family meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa” – below is their description.
King Charles, Rishi Sunak and Royal Family meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa: South African President can be seen meeting Rishi Sunak, King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales met Cyril Ramaphosa on the monarch’s behalf at the Corinthia Hotel today. They then travelled to the Royal Pavilion on Horse Guards parade where president met Charles and Camilla. This evening Cyril Ramaphosa will join members of the Royal Family for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
