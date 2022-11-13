King Charles leads two-minute silence at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday

King charles leads two-minute silence at the cenotaph on remembrance sunday

The Independent published this video item, entitled “King Charles leads two-minute silence at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday” – below is their description.

King Charles has led the nation in a two-minute silence to mark Remembrance Sunday.

This footage shows the King paying tribute to those who died in war at London’s Cenotaph, as crowds surrounding him fell silent.

His Majesty was joined by other senior royals, including Prince William and Princess Anne, who stood behind him as they observed the mark of respect.

Around 10,000 Royal British Legion veterans marched past the Cenotaph to remember their fallen comrades, with senior politicians and faith representatives also in attendance.

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

In This Story: Prince William

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, KG, KT, PC, ADC is a member of the British royal family. He is the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. Since birth, he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.

In This Story: Princess Anne

Anne, Princess Royal, KG, KT, GCVO, GCStJ, QSO, CD is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She is 14th in line to the throne as of August 2019 and has been Princess Royal since 1987.

