King Charles leads Remembrance Day service in London | 7NEWS

by
King charles leads remembrance day service in london | 7news

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “King Charles leads Remembrance Day service in London | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

King Charles has led a service in London remembering the Commonwealth’s war dead. for the first time as Monarch.

There was an added poignancy this year, with a war in Europe, and the loss of the Queen who herself, served in the armed forces.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

Recent from 7NEWS Australia:

Queensland Police hunting driver who mowed down 12-year-old boy at Macgregor | 7NEWS

Category: News

How to save on flights these summer holidays | 7NEWS

Category: Logistics, News

Why some suburbs have cheap fuel when other prices are so high | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Australia v England, 1st ODI | Dawid Malan’s Hundred Not Enough | Cricket Highlights

Category: Sport

COP27: ‘worthless words’ or cause for optimism? | ABC News Daily Podcast

Category: News

Press Conference: Andy Farrell On His Team Selection For Australia

Category: Media, Rugby Union

New opening pair set up win after Malan’s lone hand | Australia v England 2022-23

Category: Cricket

As Fiji’s election approaches, Frank Bainimarama sets sights on a third term as PM | The World

Category: News

Guangzhou to build more quarantine beds as China COVID cases rise, protests continue | The World

Category: News

Brazil’s President-elect receives superstar welcome at COP27 summit in Egypt | The World

Category: News

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

4 Recent Items: London

‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (11/17/22)

Category: Business, Finance

OBR Member David Miles on Forecast Accuracy, BOE Policy

Category: Business, Finance

Can the new UK government stabilise the economy? | Inside Story

Category: Energy, News

UK Finance Minister Announces Tax Hikes, Says Country in Recession

Category: Finance, News

In This Story: The Queen

Elizabeth II is Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms.

6 Recent Items: The Queen

Camilla pays tribute to ‘greatly missed’ late Queen

Category: Entertainment

Darby and the Dead – Official Trailer (2022) Riele Downs, Auli’i Cravalho

Category: Gaming, Media

Mikhail Baryshnikov receives award from Queen Consort

Category: Entertainment

The Queen Of Loose Women Jane McDonald Reacts To The Rumours Of Her Retirement | Loose Women

Category: Lifestyle

King leads first Remembrance Sunday service as monarch

Category: News

King Charles lays wreath at the Cenotaph in first Remembrance Sunday as monarch

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.