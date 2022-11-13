Global News published this video item, entitled “King Charles leads 1st Remembrance Day ceremony as monarch” – below is their description.

King Charles led Remembrance Day commemorations in London, England on Sunday for the first time since ascending the throne, laying a newly designed wreath after a two-minute silence at The Cenotaph war memorial.

Senior members of the royal family, including his son and heir Prince William, joined Charles. His wife and queen consort, Camilla, watched from the balcony of a nearby government building alongside Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, leaders of the opposition, senior ministers, and faith representatives also laid wreaths during the ceremony on Whitehall in central London.

Buckingham Palace said the design of the King’s wreath paid tribute to his grandfather king George and his mother Queen Elizabeth, with poppies mounted on an arrangement of black leaves and a ribbon bearing Charles’ racing colours of scarlet, purple, and gold.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9274142/king-charles-iii-remembrance-day-service/

