King Charles leads 1st Remembrance Day ceremony as monarch

by
Global News published this video item, entitled "King Charles leads 1st Remembrance Day ceremony as monarch"

King Charles led Remembrance Day commemorations in London, England on Sunday for the first time since ascending the throne, laying a newly designed wreath after a two-minute silence at The Cenotaph war memorial.

Senior members of the royal family, including his son and heir Prince William, joined Charles. His wife and queen consort, Camilla, watched from the balcony of a nearby government building alongside Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, leaders of the opposition, senior ministers, and faith representatives also laid wreaths during the ceremony on Whitehall in central London.

Buckingham Palace said the design of the King’s wreath paid tribute to his grandfather king George and his mother Queen Elizabeth, with poppies mounted on an arrangement of black leaves and a ribbon bearing Charles’ racing colours of scarlet, purple, and gold.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9274142/king-charles-iii-remembrance-day-service/

Global News YouTube Channel

London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

Prince William

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, KG, KT, PC, ADC is a member of the British royal family. He is the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. Since birth, he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.

Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

