The Independent published this video item, entitled “King Charles lays wreath at the Cenotaph in first Remembrance Sunday as monarch” – below is their description.

King Charles III has laid down his wreath at London’s Cenotaph in his first Remembrance Sunday service as monarch.

Alongside other senior members of the Royal family, the King led the ceremony which remembers those who have died in war.

His Majesty can be seen placing his wreath which incorporates his racing colours to pay tribute to his late mother and grandfather, King George VI.

Prince William and Princess Anne also laid down wreaths, with one also presented on behalf of the Queen Consort.

Watch more videos at the Independent TV:

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel