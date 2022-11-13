King Charles lays wreath at the Cenotaph in first Remembrance Sunday as monarch

by
King charles lays wreath at the cenotaph in first remembrance sunday as monarch

The Independent published this video item, entitled "King Charles lays wreath at the Cenotaph in first Remembrance Sunday as monarch"

King Charles III has laid down his wreath at London’s Cenotaph in his first Remembrance Sunday service as monarch.

Alongside other senior members of the Royal family, the King led the ceremony which remembers those who have died in war.

His Majesty can be seen placing his wreath which incorporates his racing colours to pay tribute to his late mother and grandfather, King George VI.

Prince William and Princess Anne also laid down wreaths, with one also presented on behalf of the Queen Consort.

The Independent YouTube Channel

