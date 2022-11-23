Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “King Charles III royally welcomes South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa” – below is their description.
King Charles III royally welcomes South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa: The King’s reign has passed another milestone with Charles welcoming a foreign leader for an official state visit for the first time. South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was warmly greeted by the monarch and the Queen Consort on a chilly Horse Guards Parade as he began a two-day visit to the UK. National figures had gathered in the royal pavilion for the ceremonial welcome, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined by senior members of the Cabinet, as well as the Lord Mayor of London, Nicholas Lyons, and the Defence Chiefs of Staff.
