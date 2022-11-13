King Charles III leads Remembrance Sunday Service For First Time As Monarch

by
King charles iii leads remembrance sunday service for first time as monarch

NBC News published this video item, entitled “King Charles III leads Remembrance Sunday Service For First Time As Monarch” – below is their description.

In the tradition of honoring victims of war annually, King Charles III led the Remembrance Sunday service for the first time as Britain’s monarch. The ceremony took place at The Cenotaph war memorial in London.

In This Story: King Charles III

Charles III is King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. He acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022 upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. He was the longest-serving heir apparent in British history and, at the age of 73, is the oldest person to assume the British throne.

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

