NBC News published this video item, entitled “King Charles III leads Remembrance Sunday Service For First Time As Monarch” – below is their description.

In the tradition of honoring victims of war annually, King Charles III led the Remembrance Sunday service for the first time as Britain’s monarch. The ceremony took place at The Cenotaph war memorial in London. NBC News YouTube Channel

