RTÉ – IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA published this video item, entitled “Kin | RTÉ” – below is their description.

Great news! Series 2 of Kin has been announced. In case you missed the first series catch all of the incredible drama on RTÉ Player now! #rtekin

See more at: http://www.rte.ie/player

RTÉ – IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA YouTube Channel