Fox News published this video item, entitled “Kid Rock speaks out on potential destruction of Hank Williams’ antebellum home” – below is their description.
Musician Kid Rock joined ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ to weigh in on the potential destruction of legendary country music singer Hank Williams’ home, Beechwood Hall, and what it could mean for history. #foxnews #fox #tuckerFox News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
1 thought on “Kid Rock speaks out on potential destruction of Hank Williams’ antebellum home”
Sad sorry but California is supposed to be the best state in the world they say. So people like this tool should stay there. Also it’s stupidity that state of Tennessee would even allow that home to be run down it should have brought the property and preserved it. But this goes on every where in Tennessee and especially in Sevierville TN every thing old with style has been demolished and no one seems to care about history.