Kevin mccarthy calls for dhs secretary mayorkas to resign

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign. McCarthy is visiting El Paso, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border where he said the country is witnessing the worst border crisis in U.S. history.

