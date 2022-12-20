Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Kenya Ice Lions: Ice hockey challenges in Kenya l Africa Direct Documentary” – below is their description.

Benjamin Mburu is the captain and assistant coach of Kenya’s Ice Lions, the only ice hockey team in East and Central Africa, which had competed internationally until the COVID pandemic hit. The team was grounded and the only ice rink in the country closed – but this did not deter him.

In Kenya Ice Lions, filmmaker Moses Obuye follows Benjamin as he rallies the skaters and finds innovative ways to keep their skills and finances alive, showing a rarely seen side of Kenyan sporting life.

Moses Obuye is an experienced short film director from Kenya. His work with CNN won an Emmy and Headliner award and he has made several short films for Al Jazeera as well as other global news channels.

