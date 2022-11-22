The Independent published this video item, entitled “Keir Starmer says Tory government has ‘archived growth'” – below is their description.

Keir Starmer has accused the government of having “archived Britain’s growth” amid forecasts the UK is to face the worst downturn of major economies next year.

Speaking at CBI conference in Birmingham, the Labour leader told businesses he had searched for the Government’s industrial strategy on the Gov.uk website earlier today.

“Archived? Doesn’t that just tell you everything. The government has archived Britain’s growth,” Mr Starmer said.

