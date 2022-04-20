Keeping New Zealand connected the main aim on Ardern’s Singapore agenda

by

1News published this video item, entitled “Keeping New Zealand connected the main aim on Ardern’s Singapore agenda” – below is their description.

It was agreed to work on sharing information and technology about supply chains.

1News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - 1News

Recent from 1News:

Top travel tips for Kiwis about to take flight

Category: News

Latest death prompts call for wider inquiry into Ports of Auckland safety issues

Category: News

How to navigate a potential inflation increase

Category: News

In This Story: New Zealand

New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It consists of two main landmasses—the North Island and the South Island —and around 600 smaller islands, covering a total area of 268,021 square kilometres.

4 Recent Items: New Zealand

China confirms signing of Solomon Islands security pact, as US warns of regional instability

Category: Media, News

New Zealand Tackling Inflation during Uncertain Times

Category: Economics

Security deal confirmed between China and Solomon Islands | ABC News

Category: News

Solomon Islands opposition MP on the security pact with China | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Singapore

Singapore, officially the Republic of Singapore, is a sovereign island city-state in maritime Southeast Asia.

The country’s territory is composed of one main island, 63 satellite islands and islets, and one outlying islet, the combined area of which has increased by 25% since the country’s independence as a result of extensive land reclamation projects. It has the second greatest population density in the world. The country has almost 5.7 million residents, 61% (3.4 million) of whom are Singaporean citizens. There are four official languages of Singapore: English, Malay, Chinese, and Tamil; with English being the lingua franca.

2 Recent Items: Singapore

Bert Hofman: China’s Q1 GDP growth of 4.8% better than expected but don’t relax as yet

Category: News

PM Ardern and PM Lee give press conference | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....