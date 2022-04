In This Story: Kayleigh McEnany

Kayleigh McEnany is an American political commentator and author who was the White House press secretary from April 2020 until the end of the Trump administration. A graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard University, she began her media career as a producer for Huckabee on Fox News and later worked as a commentator on CNN.

Books #Ad

4 Recent Items: Kayleigh McEnany