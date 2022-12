NBC News published this video item, entitled “Kari Lake Takes Election Defeat To Court” – below is their description.

Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake will argue her election defeat in court after a judge ruled that two of her 10 claims can go to trial. KPNX’s Brahm Resnik breaks down five things to know about the two-day trial. NBC News YouTube Channel

