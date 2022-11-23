1News published this video item, entitled “Jumping onboard the next exercise craze!” – below is their description.
A growing body of research suggests trampolining…also known as rebounding is an impressively effective, efficient mode of exercise.
So much so, the global market for trampolines is anticipated to rise to $4.1 billion by 2027, up from an estimated $2.9 billion in 2020.
So, can you really bounce your way back to better health?1News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.