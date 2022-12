ABC News published this video item, entitled “‘& Juliet’ on Broadway puts news spin on Shakespeare’s famous love story” – below is their description.

The new coming-of-age musical features choreography by Jennifer Weber, along with the music of Max Martin, the songwriter behind the hit pop songs of Britney Spears, Katy Perry and more. ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.