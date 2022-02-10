Judges protest in Tunisia after president dissolves watchdog • FRANCE 24 English

FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Judges protest in Tunisia after president dissolves watchdog • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

In tonight’s edition: 

Ramaphosa promises concrete steps to stem corruption in his State of Nation address. Tunisian judges protest after President Kais Saied vows to scrap a key judicial watchdog. And Zimbabwe orders teachers to be suspended without pay after many strike over a row between the education Ministry and unions. 

