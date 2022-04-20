JPMorgan’s Kolanovic says ‘near-term rally’ is likely

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “JPMorgan’s Kolanovic says ‘near-term rally’ is likely” – below is their description.

Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan chief global markets strategist, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss why he remains bullish on the markets, and says a near-term rally is likely.

