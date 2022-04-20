Sky News published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp v Amber Heard – Day 6 (Part 1): Depp returns to the stand in libel trial” – below is their description.

WARNING: May contain swearing, description of drug taking and domestic violence. This feed is provided to Sky News by Court TV. Sky has no control over its content and quality.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in the US state of Virginia, over an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

📅 On day 6: Depp told the jury that Heard sometimes showed “pure hatred” for him and that arguments could “escalate” into her becoming violent – with a slap, a shove or a “glass of wine in my face” 👉 https://news.sky.com/story/johnny-depp-tells-court-amber-heard-showed-pure-hatred-for-him-and-would-escalate-into-violence-12594507

