Sky News published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp v Amber Heard – Day 5 (Part 2): Depp takes to the stand to give evidence in libel trial” – below is their description.

WARNING: May contain swearing, description of drug taking and domestic violence. This feed is provided to Sky News by Court TV. Sky has no control over its content and quality. Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in the US state of Virginia, over an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. Follow live updates: https://news.sky.com/story/johnny-depp-v-amber-heard-libel-trial-updates-catch-up-on-what-has-happened-in-court-so-far-12587975 Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.